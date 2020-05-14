A total of 99 people in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District have reported they have recovered from the COVID-19 virus so far.
Additionally, there are now 306 cases in the area, according to the ELVPHD.
Other results are:
— Madison County: 273 positive out of 2,234 tests. Three deaths and 89 recoveries.
— Stanton County: 12 positive out of 101 tests and six recoveries.
— Cuming County:15 positive out of 200 tests and three recoveries.
— Burt County: Six positive out of 86 tests and one recovery.