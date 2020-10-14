Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IN EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 011 KNOX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 012 CEDAR, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 016 ANTELOPE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 017 PIERCE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 018 WAYNE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 031 MADISON. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY DISPLAY EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR, SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&