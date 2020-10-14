Bright Horizons is recognizing the Ainsworth hospital, an O’Neill thrift store and a Norfolk church as part of its second Outstanding Community Partner award recipients.
Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth
In 2014 Bright Horizons began serving victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in Brown, Rock and Keya Paha counties. The need for an office space to serve survivors and prepare outreach materials became evident, and Brown County Hospital provided the much-needed space and resources to assist in serving survivors. Having a safe, secure location is a treasured asset to Bright Horizons' and the survivors it serves. For six years, the hospital has faithfully supported Bright Horizons' mission.
The hospital will be honored Wednesday, Oct. 14, as the Ainsworth area’s 2020 Outstanding Community Partner.
Community Wardrobe & Thrift Store, O’Neill
As Bright Horizons transitioned from being unable to provide clothing donations, Community Wardrobe stepped up. The staff has allowed survivors and their families to shop for clothing and other items. This service has been an enormous help to Bright Horizons’ clients and agency. Many times people flee their homes because of domestic violence and are not able to take personal property.
Over the years, Community Wardrobe & Thrift Shop, in partnership with Bright Horizons, has promoted and improved the health and well-being of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in its communities. By addressing the basic needs of families in these communities, this helps them thrive in the journey away from abuse.
This honor will be celebrated in conjunction with a chamber coffee at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.
First United Methodist Church, Norfolk
In 2015 First United Methodist Church began a partnership with Bright Horizons and opened Kris’ House of Grace. This home, which is owned by the church, is a transitional shelter program for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Families may live at Kris’ House of Grace for up to two years while paying rent and working with advocates to transition into independent living and a life free of violence.
First United Methodist Church has been instrumental in the success of this program. The congregation has donated many hours of volunteer work, as well as working to educate the community on Bright Horizons’ services. First United Methodist Church will be recognized as this year’s Community Partner at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the church.