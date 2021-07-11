Nebraska Public Power District continues to restore power to customers following the strong storms that moved across the state Friday evening and Saturday morning.
In the latest release provided late Sunday afternoon, Mark Becker of NPPD’s corporate media and media services said Plattsmouth still had about 330 customers without power at 4 p.m. Sunday. Crews will work through the remaining evening hours to reduce that number but will not be completed until Monday.
“The challenge has been the number of broken wooden poles and downed trees on lines,” Becker said. “Once crews break for the night, they will return Monday to complete the restoration work. Crews working the response are from Plattsmouth and South Sioux City.”
NPPD started early Saturday morning with about 8,800 customers across the state without power, Becker said on Saturday.
Through approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. that number was reduced to about 757 without power, he said.
NPPD has restored power in Lexington, Oakland, Norfolk, Aurora, Geneva, Plattsmouth, McCook, Meadow Grove and Tilden. There may be some customers who remain without power that may have suffered damage to the service head that connects with the distribution grid.
Repair work must be done by an electrician in those instances, Becker said.
Interstate 80 was opened up on Saturday afternoon, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, and Highway 14 was opened as well.
The Omaha World Herald reported that as of 7 p.m. Sunday, nearly 45,000 Omaha Public Power District customers remained without power, according to the district's outage map.
Most of those, almost 37,000 were in Douglas County, and generally east of 120th Street. Several thousand customers in Sarpy County also did not yet have power restored, according to the World Herald.