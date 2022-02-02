Whether it be schools and businesses wearing blue for Pierce or monetary donations that continue to flow in, Northeast Nebraska residents have additional opportunities to show their support for both the town and the Clausen family after a fire claimed the lives of three siblings last Saturday.
Hy-Vee, for example, announced Wednesday that it would be launching a fundraiser for the victims. Norfolk’s two Hy-Vee stores will collect customers’ donations from Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 3-6, and match dollar-for-dollar up to $3,000. The funds raised will be given to the Clausen family.
“We send our sincere condolences to the family of the victims as well as the entire Pierce community, including the students and staff at Pierce Public Schools,” said Greg Rottinghaus, district store director for Hy-Vee. “With the help of our customers, we look forward to providing a meaningful contribution that helps a local family during this critical time.”
The funeral for the three Clausen siblings is set for Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church.
“Susanne and I are praying for the Clausen family and Pierce community in the midst of this heartbreaking tragedy,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement to the Daily News on Wednesday. “In the darkest of times, it’s encouraging to see the love Nebraskans have for their neighbors. Thank you to the many folks who have reached out to provide comfort and support to the Clausen family.”