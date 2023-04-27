Outdoor warning siren repaired

The outdoor warning siren located at 105 S. Chestnut St. is now fully functioning and repairs have been complete. As a reminder, the outdoor warning sirens are for the purpose of outdoor warning only. If severe weather is present, the residents should not wait until the outdoor warning sirens go off before they head indoors and/or to a safe place for cover.
Everyone should also pay close attention to all media outlets for severe weather alerts and warnings. For any questions, please contact Bobbi Risor at (402) 844-2050.