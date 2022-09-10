NPPD has planned an outage for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox counties for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The outage is planned to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area, said Grant Otten, media relations specialist for NPPD. The outage will impact customers in Butte, Bristow, Lynch and Spencer, plus Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corporation customers in rural Boyd County, northwestern Knox County and northern Holt County.
“Outages are not convenient for anyone, but taking this planned outage will allow our crews to make needed upgrades to equipment at the substation and help ensure reliable service to the area for many years to come,” said Brittney Koenig, NPPD account manager.
While the outage is taking place, crews from NPPD and Niobrara Valley will be completing additional work on the distribution system in the area that would otherwise require a planned outage to be completed.
NPPD and Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corporation will begin reaching out to customers who will be impacted by the outage on Monday, Otten said. A second planned outage will be observed at a later date once the upgrades have been completed to return the system to normal operation.
The second planned outage has not been scheduled, but customers will be notified once a time and date has been set.