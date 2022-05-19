Two North Carolinians who were in the area supporting a man who was standing trial in Madison County were arrested on Monday.
At 4:34 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area near the Highway 81/Highway 91 junction regarding a 911 call that pinged in that area, said Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff. The caller was unable to clearly describe the emergency when a second party got on the phone before abruptly hanging up.
While deputies were searching the area, dispatch received a second call from the caller, who reported an assault and was able to offer a location. Deputies responded to the Midway Motel, near the Highway 81/91 junction, where they spoke with the alleged victim.
The initial investigation revealed that the suspects had fled the area in a vehicle, and area agencies were requested to watch for the vehicle of interest. About 5:17 p.m., the vehicle was observed by a Madison County deputy near Norfolk, who with the assistance of other agencies, stopped the vehicle.
The suspects, who were identified as 28-year-old Montereo Adams and 25-year-old Moesha Boyd of Charlotte, North Carolina, were detained and transported back to Platte County for further investigation and interviews.
Both Adams and Boyd were placed under arrest and housed at the Platte County Detention Facility on suspicion of of third-degree assault.
Both Adams and Boyd posted a $1,000 bond and were released from custody. Their next court appearance has been set for Wednesday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m. in Platte County Court.
Boyd and Adams had been in Madison County District Court earlier Monday in support of DeShawn Gleaton Jr., who was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Norfolk Police Division and the Nebraska State Patrol.