On Monday, Feb. 6, an American Red Cross blood drive will take place from noon to 5:45 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, located at 2420 W. Omaha Ave. in Norfolk.

Rhonda Wrenholt, a longtime coordinator for next Monday’s drive, encourages community members to donate blood if possible.

“There is a national shortage of blood, and we encourage everyone to come out if they can,” she said. “They’ll be saving three lives with each donation.”

At a previous blood drive, a man once reached the 30-gallon mark — translating into 864 lives saved. According to Wrenholt, about 55 donors tend to arrive at each blood drive.

The entire donation process takes about an hour to complete. Red Cross appointed staff will begin with a medical questionnaire, then transition into drawing blood.

“The process itself takes about 10-15 minutes. When they’re done, we ask them to sit down for 10 minutes and hydrate,” Wrenholt said.

Those who are interested in donating are asked to make at an appointment at redcrossblood.org or call the church office number at 402-371-9005. Donors are asked to use the east entrance of the church and have their blood donor card or driver’s license.

Blood drive coordinators will allow walk-in appointments if openings are available. Coordinators also will be following a strict closing time— that is, no donors will be allowed inside after 6 p.m.

