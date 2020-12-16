The Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk is distributing 1,600 22-pound turkeys and around 110 hams to food pantries in eight towns across Nebraska to help feed families this Christmas season.
The turkeys were purchased from Lou’s Thrifty Way in Norfolk, and the hams were donated by Tyson Foods in Madison.
During the next four days, the turkeys will be distributed to nine community food pantries in eight towns across Nebraska, including Norfolk.
“The Orphan Grain Train called the pantries to see if they could use turkeys, and the need was great, especially the food pantry in St. Paul that serves several smaller communities,” said Suzie Leffers, the Orphan Grain Train’s director of public relations. “They asked for as many turkeys as we could give, plus we will give them the pallet of hams.”
The Orphan Grain Train was also able to share ham and turkeys with several local food pantries, daycares, schools, senior centers, a soup kitchen and shelter.