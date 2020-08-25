For athletic teams, being ranked among the Top 10 tells the world they are at the top of their game and hard to beat.
The same holds true for nonprofit organizations. High rankings tell the world they are in top form.
So when the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk recently received four stars, a 100% rating and a sixth place ranking from Charity Navigator, Grant Schmidt was pleased.
“That’s like our report card ... we were perfect,” Schmidt said.
Charity Navigator is an independent evaluator that was founded in 2001 to help people navigate the plethora of charitable organizations that emerged after the Sept. 11 attacks, said Schmidt, the Orphan Grain Train’s vice president of operations.
It examines organizations’ financial health and their accountability and transparency.
According to Charity Navigator, the ratings “show givers how efficiently we believe a charity will use their support today, how well it has sustained its programs and services over time and their level of commitment to good governance, best practices and openness with information.”
The Orphan Grain Train has earned four stars for the past nine years, but this is the first year it received a 100% score for financial and accountability and transparency, and a sixth place ranking out of the 9,000 charities that do not rely on government support.
That means people who donate to the organization can be assured that their gifts are being used wisely.
“Charity Navigator is very important. It gives accurate information on charities and lets people know they are who they say they are,” Schmidt said.
The Orphan Grain Train was founded in 1992 by the Rev. Ray Wilke, senior pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, and the late Clayton Andrews, who operated Andrews Van Lines in Norfolk.
The Christian organization now has 27 locations around the country. Last year, it provided $48 million worth of goods, services and money to people in need around the world. Of that total, 60% came from the Norfolk division.
“That says a lot about the ... hearts of the people” Schmidt said. “We wouldn’t have this (ranking) without the people who support us.”
Charity Navigator also discerned that 98.2% of all the Orphan Grain Train’s donations go toward its mission, while only 1.8% goes toward administrative and marketing costs.
Donations to the Orphan Grain Train come in a variety of forms — from cash to clothing to bicycles, furniture, medical supplies and much more.
The organization responds to local as well as global needs. For instance, when local businesses started closing last spring due to the pandemic, they distributed 14,000 sack lunches to people from the area. Globally, they have provided aid to people in 68 countries.
“Our people work hard. But they do it in the name of Jesus,” said the Rev. Ray Wilke.
As for the ranking, Wilke said it’s important because it proves “we are what we claim to be.”