The 2022-23 Norfolk Area Concert Association season offers entertainment that should fit everyone’s style.
The lineup includes love songs performed by a Southern quartet, Irish music and step dancing, classic Broadway music with a pop flair, an a cappella group that performs pop, Motown and Broadway songs, one of Nebraska’s most noted brass ensembles, and last, but not least, a Chicago tribute band that will sing many of that group’s hits.
“We strive to bring a diverse group of entertainers every season,” said Linda Libengood, the association’s executive administrator. “Our goal is to appeal to people of all ages. This year’s schedule includes love songs, Broadway hits, a brass band and even the sounds of Chicago. It’s a great lineup.”
The organization is in the midst of its annual membership drive, Libengood said. This year, $60 memberships include one ticket to each concert. Individual concert tickets are not sold.
“The $60 price tag makes the concert series one of the most economical forms of entertainment available,” she added.
The season begins on Thursday, Oct. 13, with Decades of Love with Bernie Haas and Signature Sound. It continues on Friday, Nov. 11, with Cherish the Ladies. Next on the schedule is Jeremy Stolle on Tuesday, Feb. 21, followed by Backtrack Vocals on Friday, March 24, Nebraska Brass on Saturday, April 15, and Beginnings on Monday, May 8.
Decades of Love performs “beloved favorites from the Gershwins to Nat King Cole, James Taylor, Disney and John Legend, all in the four-part harmony.”
Formed in 1985, Cherish the Ladies has played around the world, including the White House and the Olympics. One concert, “An Irish Homecoming,” aired on PBS and won an Emmy.
Jeremy Stolle portrayed the Phantom in “Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway. He’s also performed with a number of orchestras around the country.
Backtrack Vocals is a five-person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk and Motown standards and Broadway songs with all-new vocal arrangements.
The Nebraska Brass includes 34 musicians who perform a variety of music, including classics, jazz, Broadway tunes and more.
Grounded on a rock-solid rhythm section, headlined by three horns plus great lead guitar and strong vocals, seeing a Beginnings performance is like seeing Chicago 30 years ago.
The Norfolk Area Concert Association has brought quality entertainment to Northeast Nebraska for more than 60 years.
All of the concerts are at Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the entertainers and the association, to purchase a membership or download a brochure, visit www.concertassociation.net/norfolkne. For answers to questions, call 402-860-4241 or email naca4241@gmail.com.