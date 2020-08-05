MADISON — Sandy pasture soil south of Norfolk will be getting nutrient-rich fertilizer from the City of Norfolk’s wastewater treatment plant.
Following public hearings on Tuesday, the Madison County board of commissioners approved a pair of conditional-use permit applications from Brent Wietfeld to spread bio-solids on pasture ground.
The bio-solids are from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant located south of Norfolk. One of the parcels of ground is at 83660 556th Ave. The pasture will be divided into five parcels, with no grazing of cattle for at least 30 days after the sludge is spread on a particular parcel.
During the public hearing, Robert Huntley, the city’s wastewater superintendent, explained how the excess water is removed from the waste, then treated with kiln dust to stabilize it. That reduces the bacteria and odor as well, he said.
Two surrounding neighbors discussed concerns during the joint planning commission but did not attend Tuesday’s public hearing. There was one letter of opposition.
The City of Norfolk is responsible for the delivery and spread of the bio-solids, which are an organic material and serve like fertilizer. There is no spreading of the sludge within 500 feet of a neighbor’s residence.
The land is tested before application and sludge spread accordingly. If excess nitrogen is detected, application ceases until it is needed. No sludge may be applied into standing water.
“There’s a lot of rules to this,” Huntley said. “It’s very regulated.”
Wietfeld’s other pasture that will receive bio-solids also will be divided into sections. That pasture is about a mile farther away, south of Norfolk near the intersection of 837th Road and 558th Avenue. It is near the Stanton County line.
The county also spreads on other property in the region. Both permits are good for five years or if there is a change in ownership of the property.
Huntley said these are both great pieces of ground because they are set up well for application, are closed to the treatment plant and are sandy, so they will benefit both the land and the city by getting rid of the bio-solids.