A poet from Oregon will be featured during the first Visiting Writers Series of the fall semester at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
John Sibley Williams will read from his work during a virtual session over Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m., according to a media release. The link is at https://bit.ly/2Rx2Zkx.
Sibley Williams is the author of “As One Fire Consumes Another” (Orison Poetry Prize, 2019); “Skin Memory” (Backwaters Prize, University of Nebraska Press, 2019); “Summon” (JuxtaProse Chapbook Prize, 2019); “Disinheritance”; and “Controlled Hallucinations.”
A 23-time Pushcart nominee, Sibley Williams is the winner of numerous awards, including the Wabash Prize for Poetry, Philip Booth Award, Phyllis Smart-Young Prize and Laux/Millar Prize.
He serves as editor of The Inflectionist Review and works as a freelance poetry editor and literary agent. Previous publishing credits include: Yale Review, North American Review, Midwest Quarterly, Southern Review, Sycamore Review, Prairie Schooner, Saranac Review, Atlanta Review, TriQuarterly and various anthologies.
More information may be found online at johnsibleywilliams.com.
The Northeast Community College English Department’s Visiting Writers Series is held in coordination with the Wayne State College Plains Writers Series.
All events are free and open to the public. For further information, contact Bonnie Johnson-Bartee, coordinator at Northeast, at 402-844-7673.