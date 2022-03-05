When it comes to carbon pipelines, the risks are greater than the rewards.
That was the message presented Friday at Divots in Norfolk by a couple of leaders trying to thwart carbon pipelines from being built in Northeast Nebraska — or at least making sure landowners negotiate their best lease with the companies proposing them.
Jane Kleeb, president of BOLD Nebraska, said carbon pipelines are “new, untested and unregulated” in Nebraska.
She said the Norfolk meeting, which was the third of a series of similar meetings Thursday and Friday, was put on by BOLD Nebraska and Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT).
Kleeb said the difference between the groups is that BOLD Nebraska is opposed “all the way,” while NEAT has major concerns — especially using eminent domain for private property. But if people are going to sign an easement, NEAT wants to make sure landowners at least sign a lease that represents the best terms possible and that they are fairly compensated, Kleeb said.
Tom Genung, whose home place is northwest of O’Neill, said he began learning about pipelines from attorney Dave Domina when NEAT and BOLD Nebraska opposed the Keystone XL pipeline.
As Genung had more correspondence with Domina, Genung said he learned that the terms in the easements that landowners sign for a pipeline are more important than the compensation they receive.
Other meetings by the group were Thursday in Wayne, Columbus and later Friday in Grand Island.
Heartland Greenway Navigators CO2 is seeking to build a pipeline, including 160 miles in Nebraska across Platte, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Wayne, Dixon and Dakota counties. A series of permanent and temporary easements will be needed for the proposal to take carbon from the Albion ethanol plant and other places to central Illinois for permanent disposal.
In addition, Summit Carbon Solutions of Ames, Iowa, has proposed nearly 315 miles of pipeline in Nebraska to collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk.
In Madison County, the route would come up from Platte County, cross the southeastern part of Madison County diagonally and then go across northwest Stanton County and move diagonally to just east of Sioux City, Iowa, where it would connect with another route.
Also with Summit, another pipeline has been proposed from Atkinson and Holt County and would cross from the west to the extreme northeast part of Madison County, where a short segment also would connect from Husker Ag, between Plainview and Osmond.
Kleeb provided her background with BOLD Nebraska, which she founded in 2009. That included the successful defeat of the Keystone XL pipeline. Later during the question-and-answer period, one of the attendees asking questions said he didn’t know if defeating Keystone was something to be proud of — given how high gas prices have become and the shortage of oil production.
Regardless of political affiliation, however, Kleeb said Republicans and Democrats can agree on standing up to the taking of land by eminent domain by private companies.
Kleeb said one of the problems with easements signed with pipeline companies is that the company owns those easements forever.
“That would be the same with any pipeline that you sign with,” Kleeb said, “unless you have a pipeline contract that I have never seen in the over 13 years I have been working on pipelines.”
Unlike Iowa and other nearby states, Nebraska does not have a state agency that regulates pipelines. That means that a lot of the decisions on things like the route and opposition to eminent domain fall on the landowner, Kleeb said.
Her legal team will be available to represent landowners who have questions, she said.
Part of the reason why companies are interested in capturing carbon from ethanol plants is the carbon that is captured is clean, she said. Another reason is to take advantage of federal tax credits.
“If those tax credits go away, these pipelines become not profitable, and they become a stranded asset and then they become a major issue and headache for landowners,” Kleeb said.
She said there are only about 5,000 miles of carbon pipelines now, mostly in the Gulf region used to capture emissions from oil refineries and coal plants and then used to do enhanced oil recovery.
There are dangers of these pipelines exploding, she said, such as in a town in Mississippi.
The proposed carbon pipelines have more pressure than the tar sands oil pipelines proposed earlier, Kleeb said. They can kill cattle, humans or anyone close to them, depending on the amount of carbon and distance from the pipeline to living things, she said.
“We don’t know yet what the explosion zone would be for a carbon pipeline of this size,” Kleeb said.
Some companies try to make the landowner responsible if problems do occur, she said, so landowners will want to make sure they have liability insurance.