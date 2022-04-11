Norfolk residents looking to get involved with city government are encouraged to apply for a city board or commission.
Board members are appointed by the mayor and serve term limits, the City of Norfolk said in a press release. The time commitment varies depending on the board. For example, the Norfolk Planning Commission meets the Tuesday following the Norfolk City Council meeting on Monday. Members are especially needed at this time for the Riverfront Overlay Review Board.
“Civic engagement is the trademark of a strong community. Numerous opportunities exist, and we encourage anyone who has a personal interest in any of the board and commission areas to apply and serve,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said. “Proactive citizen involvement builds a better community.”
Those interested in serving on an advisory board or commission are encouraged to fill out and print the online application at norfolkne.gov or pick up an application at the city administration office, 309 N. Fifth St.