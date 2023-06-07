Construction delays likely will push back the opening of the new Humphrey swimming pool until after school starts.
Forrest Kramer, part owner of Christiansen Commercial Construction of Pender, said it would be late August before the pool makes a splash. He said the pool portion of the project is poured, and “all we have left is the zero entry, which is formed and ready to pour.”
Kramer said completion probably wouldn’t happen until late August.
“We’ve been meeting some of the deadlines, but we’ve had some material problems, but if we can’t get it in toward the end of the season, we’ll still start it up, do a soft opening so everybody can come out and see what it looks like even if they don’t have lifeguards and don’t have swimming. Then we’ll shut it down and winterize it after we’ve trained the staff,” he said.
Kramer said construction of the actual pool had stayed close to the schedule.
Construction delays by subcontractors have slowed the progress.
“We’ve had some serious delays in getting the bathhouse started,” he said. “Our subcontractor for that was subbing it out, and evidently two or three of the prospective concrete guys he was going to use didn’t show up and fulfill their contract, so that slowed things up.”
The original timeframe called for the pool to open sometime in July, but unexpected delays pushed that back to August.
The Humphrey pool is being financed through a $2.95 million bond issue. In November 2020, voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase designated for the pool, which went into effect in July 2021. At last tally, the pool project had received $1,245,000 in commitments from donors.
The Humphrey pool is designed to include 6,150 square feet of water surface area and will be heated and have zero depth entry.
Along the way, the council has received an anonymous grant of $200,000 that pays for most of the large slide, which cost $259,272.
The council voted at the Feb. 20 meeting to add the slide back into the project because costs would rise if added later. The pool is being built with the infrastructure for the slide for such a time when it could be added back in.
The original bid to build the pool was $$4,156,417, and the original estimate was $3,941,000. The Humphrey City Council then pared down the project to $2.95 million, which included, at the time, eliminating the slide until it could be afforded and put back in the plans.
A majority of the deductions involve choosing different brands of equipment or there was a change in a subcontractor. One deduction is to go with just one diving board instead of two, saving $8,500.
The council is now looking at adding the second diving board back in and checking the cost to do so.