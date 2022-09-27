Norfolk Public Schools will host an open house for Grant Elementary and Lincoln Montessori Elementary on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Each of the school buildings will be open to the public for tours and will include light refreshments for attendees.
Originally built in 1885 and then rebuilt in 1932, Grant Elementary is the oldest elementary school building in the district. The newly renovated main office and entryway, located at 1106 W. Philip Ave., accommodates 40 staff members and 227 students.
The renovations at Grant made space for new restrooms on the first and second floor of the building. The renovations provided for a more secure main entrance, a staff workroom, two new Title One classrooms and the expansion of one of the kindergarten classrooms to include a restroom.
A new elevator also brought the building up to code.
Montessori Elementary School was established as part of the Norfolk Public Schools in 1992.
Lincoln Elementary is the site for the Montessori Program, which currently has 194 students enrolled and 41 staff members. The newly renovated Lincoln facility is located at 310 S. Third St. The addition at Lincoln provided for a secure main entrance, a common space for all staff, two additional classrooms and a library-media center. All of the restrooms also were updated and the main hallways received fresh paint and new flooring.
Existing spaces were renovated to make rooms for special education programs and intervention support. QCPUF dollars that are specific to safety and ADA needs were used in both projects. Special building funds and the depreciation fund also were used in the Lincoln Montessori project, which are funding mechanisms saved specifically for future large capital projects.