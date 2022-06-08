An open house for the Benjamin Avenue project Tuesday evening provided answers and updates on the project.
During the meeting at the Norfolk City Council chambers, representatives from the city of Norfolk and BX Civil and Construction answered questions and provided updates on the project to a small group of people.
According to Colin Karst, the project manager from BX Civil and Construction, the Benjamin Avenue project is still on schedule despite disruptions from the weather. The project, which is still in its first phase, started construction in April.
BX Civil and Construction started paving part of the Riverside Boulevard section last month. Karst said the paving was supposed to go all the way to the box culvert; however, they ran into complications when they struck a utility line.
“So we had to replace that at that same time so we paved a little bit shorter than what we planned,” Karst said.
BX Civil and Construction will finish paving the section on Wednesday, he said.
Other updates Karst provided included the movement of traffic control, which has moved farther east, and the utility work that Black Hills Energy has been progressing on. The entrance to the YMCA also changed to the west end of the city parking lot.
A few people at the open house also asked questions about the project, particularly about entrances to businesses and the construction around Burger King.
One guest at the meeting asked what would happen to the bridge near Burger King off of Benjamin Avenue.
Karst responded that the bridge would be replaced starting in October after the water is switched off upstream. They’ll have three months to work on the bridge.
The same guest expressed concern about the construction work around the entrances to Burger King.
According to Karst, BX Civil and Construction will start pouring the concrete for one of the Burger King entrances on Wednesday. However, Karst also said they would wait to take out one entrance before putting in another.
Construction around the YMCA’s entrances also has been a concern for residents. But Karst has assured that at least two entrances to the facility will be open at all times.
One local woman inquired about utility work that’s happening on her property because of the Benjamin Avenue project.
The woman said that although construction has yet to happen around her neighborhood, mowing her lawn has become almost impossible because of marker flags and digging.
“Every time we go to mow, y'all put so many flags up,” the woman said. “We can't do anything.”
According to the woman, one company installed a utility box in between her garage and her neighbor’s fence, causing further obstacles when mowing that particular section of her lawn.
“There seems to be not a lot of care for what's going on,” she said.
Pat Boyle, a project engineer for the city of Norfolk, said he would go out to look at the woman’s property the next day.
Phase two of the project is expected to begin on Thursday, July 21, and end on Saturday, Sept. 10. It will focus on the northern half of Benjamin Avenue and its center lane.
Another open house is tentatively scheduled for next month.