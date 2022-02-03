HOWELLS — The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District will facilitate a public open house regarding the Maple Creek Watershed plan-environmental assessment on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
It will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Howells Ballroom in Howells. The open house will be focused on such flood reduction projects as linear corridors (detention cells) and wetland development or enhancements.
USDA-NRCS provides federal funding to local project sponsors so they may work together to develop solutions for watershed issues such as erosion, floodwater and sediment damage, water quality and habitat improvements.
The funds have been provided to the LENRD to create a plan for the Maple Creek Watershed, with the primary purpose of floodwater reduction.
“We are requesting your ideas and want to work with you to formulate this plan. Dams are not the only option. We can work together to get other flood reduction projects on the land, including detention cells, and wetland enhancement, among other possibilities,” said Curt Becker, LENRD projects manager.
“We’ll be talking with stakeholders about the locations that work best for these types of projects at the open house,” he said.
The Maple Creek Watershed is located in Stanton, Platte, Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.
Visit the planning website to learn more: https://fyra.mysocialpinpoint.com/maple-creek. Written comments or requests should be submitted to Curt Becker, LENRD projects manager, at cbecker@lenrd.org or contact the LENRD office at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk for more information.