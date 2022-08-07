The city will host a second open house for the public from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, featuring information on proposed projects like street repairs, expansion of the Norfolk police facility, master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
The open house will take place at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Representatives from the city and Davis Design, consultants for the parks improvements projects, will be on hand. Attendees are invited to provide feedback on these projects. There will be no formal presentation, and residents may come and go as they please.