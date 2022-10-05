The Norfolk Fire Division is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Sunday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 15.
This year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone on simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape,” said Sean Lindgren, fire marshal. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds.
The Norfolk Fire Division encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.
“Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” Lindgren said. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.”
The Norfolk Fire Division offered several key home fire escape planning tips. They include:
— Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
— Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
— Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
— Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
— Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
The Norfolk Fire Division will host an open house at the Norfolk Public Safety Training, 301 E. Benjamin Ave., on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.