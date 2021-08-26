The City of Norfolk held an open house over proposed annexations Wednesday night.
The meeting, which took place at the Norfolk Public Library, was well-attended and a success, said Mayor Josh Moenning.
“I think it has achieved its purpose, which was giving people a chance to come in and ask all kinds of questions,” he said. “I’m pleased with what happened tonight.”
Moenning said the purpose of the open house was for concerned residents to ask questions without time constraints, have individual conversations and have rational and reasonable discussions.
Moenning said there is a need to annex the areas proposed if Norfolk is to grow further.
“In short, we’ve outgrown our boundaries, we’ve outkicked our covers, so to speak,” he said. “Existing city limits no longer make sense.”
As areas just outside the city grow, the people living there get the benefits of city services such as police, fire and rescue and streets, but don’t pay taxes to the city, Moenning said.
“If you don’t adjust city limits, it places strain on existing infrastructure,” he said.
The current annexations have been in the works for a long time, Moenning said.
“This was not by any means an overnight process,” he said. The city approved a study on possible annexations back in 2017. The current annexation map wasn’t finalized until 2019.
Moenning said the city planned to move forward with annexation last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic made meetings like the one held Wednesday difficult, if not impossible, so the city waited.
“This has been a multi-year process,” he said.
It has been decades, at least, since the city made any major annexations. In fact, Moenning said that when looking at the annexation process, city staff could not find a large annexation on record.