A group of about 250 people attended an open house to give feedback on flood control options for the Maple Creek Watershed.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to complete the Maple Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment.
The improvement project area spans across parts of Stanton, Platte, Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties in Northeast Nebraska. The goal is to identify palatable options for providing flood damage reduction to the watershed.
The open house was hosted by the Lower Elkhorn NRD to provide landowners and other stakeholders with information about the plan and to gather input from the public and receive their ideas to help protect the watershed.
Mike Sousek, Lower Elkhorn NRD general manager, gave a brief overview of the effort and reminded the audience that the Lower Elkhorn NRD has not taken any steps toward the initiation of any project in the watershed and that the planning effort needs to be driven by the stakeholders.
“We are not promoting or pushing any specific project, especially if it’s unaccepted by the landowners,” Sousek said. “This plan is yours to develop. We want to hear your thoughts and work with you to put your ideas into action to protect the watershed.”
Several team members from FYRA Engineering, which is the hired consultant preparing the plan, gave a presentation on the project. Afterward, time was provided for general questions and answers from the audience, which was proceeded by breakout sessions that allowed attendees to visit stations around the ballroom to discuss specific project and planning process questions.
An important component of the planning effort is to obtain feedback from landowners and stakeholders in the watershed. While many in attendance took advantage of the opportunity to engage in oral conversations with Lower Elkhorn NRD and FYRA representatives, comment cards were also available for attendees to leave written comments.
“We are requesting your ideas and want to work with you to formulate this plan,” said Lower Elkhorn NRD projects manager Curt Becker. “Dams are not the only option. We can work together to get other flood reduction and conservation practices on the land, including buffer strips, detention cells, wetland enhancement, and levee and channel improvements.”
The Lower Elkhorn NRD is requesting that any landowner who is interested in supporting a project of any type on their property reach out to Becker at cbecker@lenrd.org or 402-371-7313.
The open house was Sept. 15 at the Howells Ballroom.
Want to learn more?
A recording of the presentation and question and answer session may be found at https://fyra.mysocialpinpoint.com/maple-creek