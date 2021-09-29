Open house at Clarkson Museum

The Clarkson Museum will host an open  house Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 24 rooms filled with area Czech heritage artifacts, including military, mortuary, kitchens, music, beauty, school, farm and photos. Visit clarksonmuseum.weebly.com for more information. The museum is located at 221 Pine St. in Clarkson. For private tours, call 402-892-3863 or 402-892-3100.

Bold Nebraska and allied landowners with the Nebraska Easement Action Team rejoiced on Monday at the news that TC Energy (formerly TransCanada) has finally agreed to terminate easements still being sought via eminent domain proceedings in Nebraska county courts for its now-terminated Keyston…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Walter Scott, the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm who helped oversee Warren Buffett’s conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha, has died. He was 90.

The City of Norfolk is asking drivers to find an alternate route if they had intended to use Seventh Street from Norfolk Avenue to Madison Avenue.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.