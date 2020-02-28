An open house Thursday night at the Lifelong Learning Center likely will be the final opportunity for the public to weigh in the reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue.
The project calls for the reconstruction and expansion of Benjamin Avenue from First Street to 13th Street, one of Norfolk's busiest and most important arteries.
"It's a very significant corridor with Northeast Community College on the east end, the middle school, the YMCA with over 10,000 members, and a significant business footprint as you go west," said Steve Rames, city engineer. "And it's going to continue to grow as we grow the community."
Rames said the street would become much safer with the new design, which calls for a fifth lane in the center of the street.
"We know that street has a high crash rate," Rames said. "The fifth center striped turn lane, similar to what we have on (Highway) 81, will take care of about 95% of the accidents that occur there."
Another concern about Benjamin Avenue is its poor condition.
"I think everybody knows the need to replace this street," said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. "It's in terrible condition right now, unacceptable condition, really, in parts of it."
Moenning said the project had been put off for too long, and delaying it further only makes fixing it later more expensive while also letting a major road deteriorate even more.
"The can has been kicked down the road too many times," Moenning said. "It's large and complicated and not easy to do. Not everyone is going to be happy about it. The fact is, we have to do it, we can't delay any longer."
One of the major areas where the city and design team is still seeking input is for the intersection of Benjamin Avenue and Riverside Boulevard. Two designs, a roundabout and a traditional intersection, have both been proposed.
The roundabout would reduce crashes at the intersection significantly and also would reduce traffic delays and provide safer areas for pedestrians to cross, but it also would mean increased costs and affect the accessibility of nearby businesses.
"There's no right or wrong answer," Rames said. "It's about what we want to do from a community perspective."
Rames said that ultimately public input has been important to how the project has unfolded.
"We know the engineering perspective and what options might be safer than others," Rames said. "But public input is the basis for making decisions."
Moenning also said public input had been critical.
"The more public interaction on a big project like this, the better the process," Moenning said. "One of our goals was to be open and transparent about how the project would unfold and what options we had to meet the demands of the community."
After the last of the public's input is evaluated, a final plan will be presented to the city council this year. Then, utility work is expected to begin this fall, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.