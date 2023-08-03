MADISON — Results from the Madison County Fair for open class exhibitors have been released.

The event was inside the Octagon building on the Madison County Fairgrounds. Prize winners have received their rewards. Ribbons of blue, red and white were awarded by the judges of each department.

The grand champion and reserve champion ribbons were specifically made for the 150th year celebration of the county fair. Plus, all exhibitors received an Exhibitor ribbon with the Octagon building and the words “150th year celebration” displayed and written on the ribbon.

The various winners of the open class departments included:

Agriculture and gardening — Cathy Dusel-Podliska, grand champion; Jane Daberkow, reserve champion; floriculture — Mary Thomsen, grand champion; June Mock, reserve champion; foods — Cathy Dusel-Podliska, grand champion; Debbie Schipper, reserve champion; food preservation — Cathy Dusel-Podliska, grand champion; Cathy Dusel-Podliska, reserve champion; textiles — Aria Hoehne and Terry Boecker, grand champion; Lori Neuhalfen, reserve champion; quilts — Beth Robinette, grand champion; Terry Dahlberg, reserve champion; photography — Jamie Unkel-Wolff, grand champion; Curtis Wolff, reserve champion; visual arts and crafts — Richard Reckling, grand champion; Kenneth Volk, reserve champion.

The annual Esther Schulz Memorial Award for most exhibits entered by an exhibitor went to Mary Thomsen with 269 items, followed by June Mock with 217 items and Diana Ainsworth with 98 items.

The annual Elaine Schulz Memorial Award for the best quality workmanship for categories of knitted or crocheted exhibits went to Lori Neuhalfen, followed by Donna Kielty and Evelyn Frisch.

Winners of Best of Show Effort by an exhibitor within various departments are presented by the open class sponsors for 2023. They received recognition for their work on various types of exhibits, and they were:

Ann Grant, Aria Hoehne, Aubree Knaap, Beau Lunz, Bruce Grant, Calen Mefford, Cathy Podliska, Charlie Newland, Charlotte Bradshaw, Chloe Ebeling, Christine Knaap, Connie Kava, Cora Vandermeer, Darren Grant, Darwin Blank, Deborah Schipper, Dennis Dusel, Diana Ainsworth, Donna Kielty, Emma Bradshaw, Erin Kruid, Evelyn Frisch, Jamie Thomas, Jamie Unkel-Wolff, Jaxon Ebeling, Judy Munderloh, June Mock, Karen Grant, Katie Wilson, Kennady Smith, Kenneth Volk, Kinsely Reichmuth, Laura Frisch, Lauren Rohde, Leilani Dahlberg, Lillie Beltz, Lori Neuhalfen, Malachi Sarnacki, Marjorie Jensen, Mary Christensen, Mary Thomsen, Nancy Wragge, Noreen Reckling, Paige Pfeifer, Pam Burney, Peg Davis, Rex Volk, Richard Reckling, Rick Christensen, Riley Reichmutch, Ruth Oswald, Serenity Strong, Stacey Frisch, Tayha Reeves, Tara Davis, Tatum Sorensen, Terry Boecker, Terry Carstenn, Todd Neuhalfen, Tyndall Palmer and Whitney Merkel.

“We appreciate all exhibitors for their fine work presented at the Madison County Fair 2023,” said Les Schulz, who helps with the open class exhibits. “We realize your efforts to build and present the excellent piece of art takes many hours to produce. You are all winners. It takes courage to show your exhibits in front of many visitors. Many fine comments were heard.”

The open class group is preparing for the 151st celebration of the Madison County Fair.

“Our doors are open for the upcoming 2024 county fair. ... Let’s make the 2024 fair another great year for open class exhibits,” Schulz said.