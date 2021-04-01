Four-hundred University of Nebraska students came from Madison County and Woodland Park in 2017, but only a tiny percentage of the area’s population were graduates of the universities.
In 2017, there were only 1,028 University of Nebraska alumni in the area, making up about 1.5% of the population. This is lower than the state average and reflects a larger problem for the area, said Sen. Mike Flood
“We have fewer four-year degree workers in our workforce than the state average,” he said. “When we provide 400 students a year and we have 1,028 alumni, that is a challenge.”
Flood has often spoken about the challenges of retaining young people and the lack of people with four-year degrees in the area.
“If we can’t attract the workforce, it’ll be hard to grow our region,” Flood said.
Flood said the area needs people with “all degree types,” from associate to doctorate. The students who leave the area for college and don’t return are lost opportunities for growth and improvement.
That’s why Flood has helped work with Wayne State College to create the Growing Together Career Scholars Program, which will bring Wayne State seniors to Norfolk to live and work.
“Wayne State has been a fantastic partner,” he said. “I would like to see a similar thing with the University of Nebraska.”
While the numbers may not be favorable, they’re good to know, Flood said.
“To understand where we can grow, we have to understand where we’re at,” he said. “It’s a number that means we need engagement and we need to engage.”
Going forward, Flood said area leadership should work with the University of Nebraska to find ways to bring students back to the area.