With FEMA’s recent storms disaster declaration for Antelope and Pierce counties, there have been many questions as to what and whom is eligible for aid.

This declaration has been made only for public assistance, said Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager. Federal aid is available only for government entities such as fire and police departments, schools and electric companies.

Individual assistance for residential and commercial entities hasn’t yet received a declaration.

Individuals with questions may contact Risor by calling 402-844-2050.

