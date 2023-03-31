It’s time to sign up for swimming lessons and summer activities.
Beginning Monday, April 3, residents may sign up for these programs offered by the City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division using a new online registration.
“One of the benefits is the convenience and speed it provides,” said PJ Evans, assistant director of recreation for the city. “People will no longer have to wait in line to sign up for group swimming lessons at AquaVenture or for any of our recreation programs. People can register at their own convenience and submit their information, receiving immediate confirmation.”
All swimming lessons, activities and pool passes will need to be obtained through the online “Active” page. This is a change from previous years.
Before registering, those signing up will need to create an account, which may be done at any time. Those signing up for swimming lessons also will need to know what level their child is in. They can call the parks and recreation office if they’re unsure.
Group swimming lessons are on a first-come, first-served basis. If the necessary level is full, their name will go on a waiting list, and they will be contacted if a spot opens.
Private swimming lessons are also available for online signup Monday, April 3.
“Our online registration process also allows you to purchase passes to AquaVenture, eliminating the old paper method. We are pleased to bring a variety of new recreation programs to the Norfolk area. Our goal is to increase activities in all our parks and build community spirit and health for all income levels and ages,” Evans said.
Once an account is created, a full list of activities — including an adult kickball league, Super Soaker wars, movies in the park, team outdoor pickleball and more — will be revealed.
“Our parks and recreation department has been working very hard on reforming business practices that make operations more efficient and user-friendly for citizens. That hard work is paying off,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “I am also very pleased with how much new programming parks is bringing to the community. Through new ideas, new creativity and vision and new resources, (the) parks (division) is providing new recreation and community engagement opportunities for Norfolkans of all ages and backgrounds. It all adds up to building a stronger community.”
Questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division at 402-844-2250.