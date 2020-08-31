The Norfolk Public Library will host an online program with author Jim Reese on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Reese will read from his essay “12 Years in Prisons and What Criminals Teach Me” that talks about his experience teaching in prisons and how crime has changed him. Interested viewers may join in the program live by visiting the library’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. that day. A live question-and-answer session will follow the reading.
Reese is associate professor of English and director of the Great Plains Writers’ Tour at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota. Reese’s poetry and prose have been widely published, and he has performed readings at venues throughout the country, including the Library of Congress and San Quentin State Prison in California.
Reese’s awards include first place in the 2018 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards, a 2018 Distinguished Achievement Award from Mount Marty and a Distinguished Public Service Award in recognition of his dedication and contributions to the education department at the federal prison camp in Yankton.
His books include “These Trespasses” (The Backwaters Press, 2005), “ghost on 3rd” (New York Quarterly Books, 2010) and “Really Happy!” (New York Quarterly Books, 2014). A fourth collection, “Dancing Room Only,” is forthcoming by New York Quarterly Books in 2021. His first book of nonfiction, “Bone Chalk,” was published by Stephen F. Austin State University Press in December 2019.