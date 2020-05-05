Norfolk Area Big Give NDN

The 2020 Norfolk Area Big Give will go on this year, but with strict limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, sponsored by Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska, starts Tuesday, May, 19, at midnight.

This year, there will not be community giving stations set up to take donations. Instead the public is encouraged to donate online at norfolkareabiggive.org.

Norfolk Area Big Give is a 24-hour period of giving where Norfolk area supporters are invited to give back to their favorite local charities and educate themselves on other nonprofits in the community.

"No matter the size, every donation offers community members the chance to make a real difference," said Denice Hansen, who is in charge of the council's marketing. "Now more than ever, our area nonprofits are stepping up to meet the needs of a community in crisis. At the same time, these nonprofits are seeing dramatic financial losses. We need to work together to get through this."

The goal of this community-wide giving event is to match Norfolk area supporters' passions and generosity with local nonprofit organizations already doing great work. Although community members are aware of the efforts of many nonprofits in the area, there is much work that goes unnoticed.

