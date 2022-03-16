MADISON — A Stanton County couple was approved for a conditional-use permit to operate an office for an ag and auction service online that will include temporarily parking equipment northeast of Battle Creek on property next to Highway 275.

Following a public hearing, commissioners approved the permit request from Penny Korth at 54778 Highway 275. The area covers roughly 16 acres and is located on the north side of Battle Creek near the Elkhorn River and a little west of Kelly’s Country Club.

Penny Korth said she and her husband, Craig, operate an online auction. They operate it through the Real Estate Solutions Team.

Heather McWhorter, Madison County zoning administrator, said the owners of the property have signed off on the conditional-use permit, with the Korths leasing the property. The owners of the property live about three hours away, she said.

Craig Korth said there is access to the property on the highway from both the east and west, with a divide in the median.

Penny Korth said the entrance that would be used goes to the former horse barn.

Equipment will be parked roadside and the Korths plan to use the office that exists on the property, with the owners using the office space three or four times a year, Penny Korth said.

Once the property online is sold, it will be moved behind the building and picked up by the owners.

Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he appreciates the couple’s investment in Madison County and thanked them for doing business in the county.

Tags

In other news

Braving conflict, many women join flow back into Ukraine

Braving conflict, many women join flow back into Ukraine

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia's invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men heading to fight and people delivering aid. But increa…

Putin says 'economic blitzkrieg' has failed

Putin says 'economic blitzkrieg' has failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the operation in Ukraine is unfolding “successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans” and decried Western sanctions against Russia, describing them as “aggression and war with economic, political, information means.”

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will vote for and approve girls wrestling as an official activity. Members also will vote for and approve the hiring of new coaches for the girls wrestling and junior high cross c…

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.