MADISON — A Stanton County couple was approved for a conditional-use permit to operate an office for an ag and auction service online that will include temporarily parking equipment northeast of Battle Creek on property next to Highway 275.
Following a public hearing, commissioners approved the permit request from Penny Korth at 54778 Highway 275. The area covers roughly 16 acres and is located on the north side of Battle Creek near the Elkhorn River and a little west of Kelly’s Country Club.
Penny Korth said she and her husband, Craig, operate an online auction. They operate it through the Real Estate Solutions Team.
Heather McWhorter, Madison County zoning administrator, said the owners of the property have signed off on the conditional-use permit, with the Korths leasing the property. The owners of the property live about three hours away, she said.
Craig Korth said there is access to the property on the highway from both the east and west, with a divide in the median.
Penny Korth said the entrance that would be used goes to the former horse barn.
Equipment will be parked roadside and the Korths plan to use the office that exists on the property, with the owners using the office space three or four times a year, Penny Korth said.
Once the property online is sold, it will be moved behind the building and picked up by the owners.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he appreciates the couple’s investment in Madison County and thanked them for doing business in the county.