The drought that has continued to worsen across Nebraska is drawing the attention of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors.
On Thursday night, the LENRD’s Committee of the Whole heard an update on the drought from Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager, who attended the meeting via phone.
Bruckner also led a discussion on the importance for well owners to comply with the annual groundwater allocations spelled out when their applications for new irrigation wells were approved.
According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is in exceptional drought, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought. Eight counties in the LENRD are in exceptional drought, including all of Pierce, Wayne, Dixon and Thurston counties.
That’s a significant change from a week ago when there was no exceptional drought in eastern Nebraska. The National Weather Service said it’s the first time in nearly 10 years there has been exceptional drought in the eastern part of the state, and it has reached as far south as Dodge and Colfax counties.
Brucker said LENRD staff are preparing to take static water level readings on 234 privately owned irrigation wells this month. Those readings and other data will be shared with the board in early October.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek suggested the drought monitoring committee meet soon to begin discussing possible drought mitigation plans for the board to consider if conditions don’t improve. Any plan the board puts in place for the 2023 growing season must be made by Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Even though some data may not be available until October, he said the board “doesn’t need data to know we have a problem.”
Rainfall totals recorded at four weather stations in the district this week show 8.91 inches at Concord, 9.71 inches at Willow Creek Dam, 10.4 inches at Maple Creek Recreation Area, and 13.14 inches at Oakland.
The lack of rain has meant stress for those well owners who are limited on how much they can use for irrigation. Bruckner said some have met or even exceeded the 9-acre inches allowed.
Letters recently were mailed to well owners who are impacted by the 9-acre inch allocation reminding them they need to comply with their quota.
“There are years when nine inches isn’t going to be enough, and we are in one of those now,” he said. “I’ve had conversations with well owners who have reached their allocation and my advice is ‘you need to shut down.’ ”
LENRD staff will begin site visits this week to check meters on irrigation wells.
The 9-acre inch allocation was first utilized for variance applications in 2017 and has been renewed each year since. Those well owners also have an extra 2-acre inches to establish a cover crop. Bruckner said he believes some are misinterpreting the 2-acre inch policy.
He said it wasn’t the board’s intention to let those irrigators use 11 inches for the primary crop and then seed a cover crop later but feels some may be doing that.
Bruckner said he doesn’t want to jump to conclusions until more information is obtained but said it’s likely there will need to be discussions with some about complying with the allocation.
Director Roger Gustafson said that because the LENRD is allocated a certain amount of water to use over a five-year period by the river basin coalition, and because he believes the district has more excess water than other districts, why not extend a courtesy to the producers and give them 45-acre inches to use at their discretion over five years instead of 9-acre inches each year for five years.
Sousek said the district “is in exceptional drought and hasn’t received the rain to recharge the aquifers.”
Gustafson said he’d like the board to vote on his idea after the first of the year, which drew opposition from Brucker and other directors.
Brucker said the 9-inch allocation was designed for years like this one, adding that those who applied for the well permits knew the rules.
“To change the rules of the game after the game has reached a tough spot, I don’t think that’s fair,” Bruckner said.
Director Chad Korth said he favored the way the allocations currently are being done.
“If you give them 45 inches over five years, what happens when they use that up and in the second year they just keep pumping,” Korth said. “People out there are doing what they want…. I don’t take that lightly.”
Director Joel Hansen said those exceeding their allocated usage are “sticking it in their neighbors’ faces.”
“What financial damage did they unknowingly do to their neighbors who did what they were supposed to do,” Hansen said. “I don’t have sympathy for those who went over their allocation because they didn’t have sympathy for their neighbors,” noting that some “neighbors” have had to shut off wells to lower pumps to keep them running.
Asked about penalties for those who exceed their allocation, Sousek said there's a list of things that can be done but the board hasn’t established a penalty.
Sousek added that LENRD attorney Don Blankenau was in attendance to meet with the board on legal issues, including the irrigation allocations. The board later met with him in executive session.
Sousek said the matter will continue to be monitored.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Roger Gustafson, Kurt Janke, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Joel Hansen, Scott McHenry, Chad Korth.
Board members absent: Bob Noonan and Scot Clausen (both excused).
Others in attendance: NRD staff, six members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted 3 hours, including a 30-minute budget hearing.
Following a budget hearing, the board met as the Committee of the Whole and discussed several items, including:
— A possible domestic well sampling and treatment system cost-share program.
— A request by a landowner for renovations to the Scribner Airbase east dam.
— The Logan East Rural Water District’s plan for a new well and water tower. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said after meeting with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and USDA Rural Development, an opportunity exists for grants that could pay 100% of the cost of the new well and portions of the water tower. Funds would also cover the cost of a transmission line to serve the Village of Craig. A preliminary engineering study is required and the cost for that would also be reimbursed.
— The district’s flow meter preventative maintenance agreement. The new agreement, to be considered at the Thursday, Sept. 22, board meeting, will cost the district $51,660 to test 861 wells in Cuming, Dodge and Burt counties.
— The possibility of holding another public hearing on proposed groundwater management areas in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.
Action on some of those items will take place at the Sept. 22 meeting, and more information on the domestic well sampling program and the possible groundwater management public hearing will be shared in upcoming editions of the Daily News.