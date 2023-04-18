An O'Neill man died last week as the result of a one-vehicle crash near Osmond.
At 3:20 a.m. on April 12, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Osmond Fire and Rescue responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle about 2 miles east of Osmond, said Pierce County Sheriff Rick Eberhardt.
A vehicle driven by Jorge Romo Hernandez, 29, was westbound on Highway 20 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times. Romo Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, Eberhardt said.
A passenger in the vehicle, Angeliena Villoa Ortiz, 31, also of O'Neill, was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Osmond Rescue with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Eberhardt said next of kin has been notified.