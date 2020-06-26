NORFOLK — Four people were involved in a rollover accident late Thursday night, said a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
Lt. Jim Stover of the State Patrol told the Daily News on Friday morning that a single vehicle lost control and rolled over three times while traveling west on Eisenhower Avenue.
One occupant, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle but had non-life threatening injuries. The other three passengers had minor injuries.
Stover said alcohol was not a factor in the accident.