One-vehicle accident results in injury

Highway 57 accident
Courtesy photo

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident about 11 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57 that sent the driver and two passengers to the hospital.

A southbound van driven by Lareta Anderson, 67, Stanton, lost control due to icy road conditions, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

The van crossed the highway, striking a guard rail and coming to rest in the middle of the highway.

Anderson was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Leigh Fire & Rescue for treatment of back injuries, Unger said. Her two granddaughters were also transported as a precaution, the sheriff said.

The van is considered a total loss and there was extensive damage to the guard rail. Seatbelts were in use and credited with preventing more serious injuries.

Road conditions were icy at the time, along with dense fog in the area. The sheriff’s office was notified at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

In other news

Ohio’s toxic algae plan could give other states a blueprint

Ohio’s toxic algae plan could give other states a blueprint

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Nearly halfway into a 10-year pledge to combat the toxic algae that turns Lake Erie a ghastly shade of green, Ohio has made little progress. Its patchwork of mostly voluntary efforts hasn’t slowed the farm fertilizers that feed algae blooms, leading to contaminated drinki…

Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in California

Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak arrived Wednesday in Southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.

Lawsuit: Winter wonderland is neighbor’s spring nightmare

Lawsuit: Winter wonderland is neighbor’s spring nightmare

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures failed to control runoff and flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water — and she worries it will happen again this spring.

Nebraska ranchers want to see beef labeled from the country it came

Nebraska ranchers want to see beef labeled from the country it came

As the American agricultural community eagerly awaits President Donald Trump’s signature on the trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico, another significant approval is uppermost in the minds of farmers and ranchers across the United States — the reinstatement of Country of O…

One-vehicle accident results in injury

One-vehicle accident results in injury

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident about 11 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57 that sent the driver and two passengers to the hospital.