One-vehicle accident results in injury

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident about 11 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57 that sent the driver and two passengers to the hospital.
A southbound van driven by Lareta Anderson, 67, Stanton, lost control due to icy road conditions, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The van crossed the highway, striking a guard rail and coming to rest in the middle of the highway.
Anderson was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Leigh Fire & Rescue for treatment of back injuries, Unger said. Her two granddaughters were also transported as a precaution, the sheriff said.
The van is considered a total loss and there was extensive damage to the guard rail. Seatbelts were in use and credited with preventing more serious injuries.
Road conditions were icy at the time, along with dense fog in the area. The sheriff’s office was notified at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.