A one-vehicle accident shut down Highway 275 for about an hour Friday night.
Just before 11 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated an accident that occurred when a westbound SUV driven by Jose Garcia-Ramirez, 26, of Pilger drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail approach to the Humbug bridge just west of Pilger, causing severe damage to the bridge approach.
Garcia-Ramirez was treated at the scene by Pilger Rescue and declined medical transport. He was found to be under the influence of alcoholic liquor and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (above .150% blood-alcohol content), reckless driving and no operator’s license.
Garcia-Ramirez was wearing a seatbelt, and numerous airbags deployed in the SUV, preventing serious or fatal injuries. Damage to the guardrail and bridge approach is estimated at more than $30,000 and the SUV is a total loss. Garcia-Ramirez was jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.
Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene to help with traffic control.