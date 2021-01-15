STANTON — One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident occurred Friday afternoon on Highway 275, about 12 miles east of Norfolk.
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a semi was traveling eastbound on Highway 275, about a mile east of Tony’s Steakhouse, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The semi rear-ended an eastbound four-door sedan, which is considered totaled. The driver of the sedan complained of back and chest pain to first responders and was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Weather is believed to be the cause of the accident, as visibility was very low Friday afternoon, Unger said.
Traffic along Highway 275 was stalled for about 30 minutes. Stanton County Emergency Management and Pilger Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.