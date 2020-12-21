One transported in Monday morning accident

On Monday at around 7:45 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Second Street and Norfolk Avenue.
A black Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed westbound on Norfolk Avenue when the lone occupant of the pickup ran a red light and collided with a northbound Dodge van, according to Cpl. J. Polacek with the Norfolk Police Division.
The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital by Norfolk Fire and Rescue with a head injury, and the lone occupant of the van was uninjured.