A woman was transported to the hospital and multiple vehicles are believed to be totaled following a collision involving four vehicles Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

At about 8:45 a.m., Norfolk police were called to a scene in the 800 block of Fourth Street in Norfolk where a northbound pickup had struck a parked vehicle, which then resulted in two additional parked vehicles sustaining damage.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly woman behind the wheel of a maroon Ford F-150 holding her head.

The woman driving the F-150 is believed to have had a medical episode before colliding with a gray Chevrolet Impala, totaling the Impala, police said.

The Impala then collided with a parked red Ford Ranger pickup, which subsequently collided with a silver Chrysler Sebring. The Impala is owned by Janice Hledik of Norfolk. The owner of the Ranger and the Sebring, a Norfolk woman, wished not to be identified.

The female driver of the F-150 was transported to the hospital with possible head and leg injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.

Tags

In other news

Tragedy becomes personal for Miami-Dade rescue crews

Tragedy becomes personal for Miami-Dade rescue crews

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade are considered among the best and most experienced in the world, dispatched to epic disaster scenes far beyond their Florida base — from the rubble of the World Trade Center to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines.

Fire still burning in bottom of canyon

Fire still burning in bottom of canyon

Rain, lightning and strong winds last week created a 5- to 6-mile-wide fire that is under control but still being fought in Holt and Boyd counties in North Central Nebraska.