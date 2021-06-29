A woman was transported to the hospital and multiple vehicles are believed to be totaled following a collision involving four vehicles Tuesday morning in Norfolk.
At about 8:45 a.m., Norfolk police were called to a scene in the 800 block of Fourth Street in Norfolk where a northbound pickup had struck a parked vehicle, which then resulted in two additional parked vehicles sustaining damage.
When officers arrived, they found an elderly woman behind the wheel of a maroon Ford F-150 holding her head.
The woman driving the F-150 is believed to have had a medical episode before colliding with a gray Chevrolet Impala, totaling the Impala, police said.
The Impala then collided with a parked red Ford Ranger pickup, which subsequently collided with a silver Chrysler Sebring. The Impala is owned by Janice Hledik of Norfolk. The owner of the Ranger and the Sebring, a Norfolk woman, wished not to be identified.
The female driver of the F-150 was transported to the hospital with possible head and leg injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.