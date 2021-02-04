One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning following a collision near the intersection of 13th Street and Elm Avenue.
Just before 11 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division arrived at the accident scene and found a jackknifed semi in the southbound lanes of 13th Street and a blue Ford Winstar van that had left the roadway and ended up on a sidewalk.
There were two occupants in the van — one of whom was transported to the hospital, said Cpl. Josh Bauermeister with the Norfolk Police Division. The passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, he said. The lone occupant of the semi was uninjured.
The front and passenger side of the van sustained significant damage, and the vehicle is considered a total loss.
The roadway was mostly covered in snow as of 11:15 a.m., but it was not immediately known what caused the collision, Bauermeister said. The accident remains under investigation.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.