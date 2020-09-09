HIghway 24 accident

HIGHWAY 24 in Stanton County had to be closed for more than an hour Wednesday morning when a vehicle apparently went under this truck, with one person transported to Faith Regional Health Services.

 Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle traffic accident on Highway 24 about 3 miles west of Stanton at about 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the accident occurred when an eastbound straight truck driven by Gregory Anderson, 54, Norfolk, was turning into a private driveway off Highway 24 and was struck in the rear by an eastbound car driven by Chelsea Musquiz, 24, Stanton, as she went to pass.

Musquiz was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance and Anderson was not injured, the sheriff said.

The accident blocked Highway 24 for more than an hour as the scene was cleared and traffic rerouted. Seatbelts were not in use by Musquiz and airbags did deploy, preventing more serious injuries, Unger said.

The Musquiz vehicle was a total loss. Stanton Fire and Rescue and Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

