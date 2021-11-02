The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to two accidents within about a mile of each other Tuesday morning.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said personnel responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 57 south of Stanton just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
A white pickup had collided with a semi, causing significant damage to the rear end of the pickup. One person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with nonlife-threatening injuries, Unger said.
Less than an hour later, Unger said, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene where there were reports of a collision between a FedEx van and a deer.
The second collision occurred about a mile north of the first accident on Highway 57, Unger said. The female driver of the FedEx van declined emergency medical services.