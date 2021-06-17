Rollover accident with teens

SEVERAL TEENAGERS were injured late Wednesday following a one-vehicle accident northeast of Woodland Park, but only one person had to be transported to the hospital.

 Courtesy photo

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night that sent a 16-year-old Norfolk girl to the hospital for treatment.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his agency responded just before 11 p.m. The accident occurred when the SUV being driven by Isiah Ames, 19, rural Hoskins, lost control as he turned from 844th Road to 562nd Avenue, northeast of Woodland Park, causing the SUV to enter a ditch and roll, he said.

Ames and two other teenage passengers were treated at the scene by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue and the female passenger was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment.

Speed was a contributing factor and Ames was cited on suspicion of reckless driving, the sheriff said. Seatbelts were not in use and the vehicle is considered a total loss, he said.

Tags

In other news

US jobless claims tick up to 412,000 from a pandemic low

US jobless claims tick up to 412,000 from a pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April despite widespread evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding steadily from the pandemic recession.

Laugh-and-a-Half Marathon to start, end at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park

Laugh-and-a-Half Marathon to start, end at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park

Runners will gather for the annual Laugh-and-a-Half-Marathon at Elkhorn Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Saturday, June 19, to revive the run after it moved to a virtual format last year. While the run will return, the comedy festival that usually coincides has been postponed until next year.