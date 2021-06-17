The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night that sent a 16-year-old Norfolk girl to the hospital for treatment.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his agency responded just before 11 p.m. The accident occurred when the SUV being driven by Isiah Ames, 19, rural Hoskins, lost control as he turned from 844th Road to 562nd Avenue, northeast of Woodland Park, causing the SUV to enter a ditch and roll, he said.
Ames and two other teenage passengers were treated at the scene by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue and the female passenger was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment.
Speed was a contributing factor and Ames was cited on suspicion of reckless driving, the sheriff said. Seatbelts were not in use and the vehicle is considered a total loss, he said.