About 12:30 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 13 in southern Pierce County.
The crash involved a Dodge Ram pickup from Madison County pulling a U-Haul trailer and a Chevy Blazer from Cuming County.
The Blazer could be seen at rest facing south in the northbound lanes of Highway 81. The pickup and trailer also came to rest in the northbound lanes facing west. A light pole fell near the area of the pickup and the trailer.
Trooper Greg Lammers with the Nebraska State Patrol told the Daily News that the Blazer was at a stop sign facing east on Highway 13. The pickup and trailer were northbound on Highway 81 when the Blazer attempted to cross the intersection and struck the pickup, Lammers said.
The driver of the pickup was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Rescue. The driver is believed to be in stable condition, he said.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue, Hadar Fire & Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded.
Northbound traffic on Highway 81 was still being diverted westbound on to Highway 13 as of about 1:30 p.m.
Both vehicles were being towed away, as well as the trailer.