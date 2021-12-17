A single-vehicle accident Friday morning near Woodland Park resulted in injuries to the driver.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department was called at 9:56 a.m. to Old Highway 35, just a little north of Benjamin Avenue, for a one-vehicle accident.
Unger said the female driver was headed south on Old Highway 35, lost control, crossed the northbound lane and rolled the vehicle into the ditch.
Hoskins-Woodland Park transported her to Faith Regional Health Services with a possible neck injury that was not life-threatening, he said.
The woman was wearing seatbelts and there were no other occupants, nor anyone else involved, he said.