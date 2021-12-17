Stanton County rollover

A ROLLOVER accident by Woodland Park resulted in a woman being transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk on Friday morning.

 Courtesy photo

A single-vehicle accident Friday morning near Woodland Park resulted in injuries to the driver.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department was called at 9:56 a.m. to Old Highway 35, just a little north of Benjamin Avenue, for a one-vehicle accident.

Unger said the female driver was headed south on Old Highway 35, lost control, crossed the northbound lane and rolled the vehicle into the ditch.

Hoskins-Woodland Park transported her to Faith Regional Health Services with a possible neck injury that was not life-threatening, he said.

The woman was wearing seatbelts and there were no other occupants, nor anyone else involved, he said.

Tags

In other news

Warily eyeing omicron, Christmas revelers curb celebrations

Warily eyeing omicron, Christmas revelers curb celebrations

LONDON (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low and changing plans as new restrictions and fears about the omicron variant of the coronavirus persuade many to stay home, magnifying concerns about a second lost holiday season for airlines, restaurants and shops already battered b…

Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was poised Tuesday to lift the nation’s debt limit by $2.5 trillion under a deal struck between party leaders, defusing a volatile issue until after next year’s midterm elections while saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote.