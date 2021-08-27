A woman was transported to the hospital with possible neck injuries following a two-vehicle accident just before 5 p.m. Friday in Stanton.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a woman driving an SUV was rear-ended by a pickup truck near Highway 24 and 17th Street in Stanton. The woman in the SUV was stopped at a stop sign facing east on Highway 24, waiting to turn north onto 17th Street when she was struck, the sheriff said.
The woman, 35-year-old Danielle Lenser of rural Stanton, was transported by Stanton Fire and Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with possible injuries to her neck, Unger said.
The driver of the pickup was 19-year-old Austin Sayers of Clarkson. Sayers and a passenger were not injured, Unger said.
Seat belts were in use and both vehicles suffered major damage, according to the sheriff.
Highway 24 near Stanton was closed for about 45 minutes as the scene was investigated and cleared. Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.