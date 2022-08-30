One person was transported to the hospital following a collision in central Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.
About 3:35 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Queen City Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
A Chevrolet Silverado, a Chevrolet Impala and a Chrysler van were all involved. The Silverado and Impala appeared to have moderate front-end damage. The van, which came to rest with its back end over a curb and the front half on the roadway, had more substantial damage on its driver side.
Multiple people were evaluated by paramedics at the scene in front of Zoubek Oil Co., including one female who was treated inside an ambulance for several minutes before she was transported to the hospital.
The van was towed from the scene, and the other two vehicles were driven away.
Emergency personnel remained at the scene until about 4:15 p.m.