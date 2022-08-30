Queen City/Prospect accident

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Queen City Boulevard and Prospect Avenue on Tuesday. 

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

One person was transported to the hospital following a collision in central Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. 

About 3:35 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Queen City Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. 

A Chevrolet Silverado, a Chevrolet Impala and a Chrysler van were all involved. The Silverado and Impala appeared to have moderate front-end damage. The van, which came to rest with its back end over a curb and the front half on the roadway, had more substantial damage on its driver side. 

Multiple people were evaluated by paramedics at the scene in front of Zoubek Oil Co., including one female who was treated inside an ambulance for several minutes before she was transported to the hospital. 

The van was towed from the scene, and the other two vehicles were driven away.

Emergency personnel remained at the scene until about 4:15 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claimed to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fueling speculation Tuesday that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war was underway. Russia said it …

Free vaccinations at Neligh WIC clinic

Free vaccinations at Neligh WIC clinic

NELIGH — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) will host a Neligh WIC Clinic on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion building, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.

Northeast Community College acknowledges work of student leaders

Northeast Community College acknowledges work of student leaders

Students in leadership positions at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their work over the past academic year. The acknowledgment came during the annual Student Leadership Development Series (SLDS) banquet in the Lifelong Learning Center with a theme taken from a superhero film.

Police: Heroic Safeway employee confronted gunman in store

Police: Heroic Safeway employee confronted gunman in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Safeway employee who previously served in the U.S. Army for two decades attacked a gunman in the produce section of the Bend, Oregon, supermarket, police said Monday, possibly preventing more casualties from a shooting that left the employee and one other person dead.