A man was transported to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue Thursday morning.
About 10:20 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the busy intersection, where a car and semi collided. A Nebraska state trooper who was near the intersection at the time of the accident also assisted at the scene.
A blue sedan with considerable front-end damage could be seen at rest facing westbound in a turning lane for vehicles to turn south onto 13th Street. The semi was believed to have left the scene after the collision.
Several people — both employees and customers — were outside the WashTech car wash when the accident happened. Two car wash employees said they saw the sedan rear-end the semi, which also was facing westbound on Omaha Avenue and preparing to turn south onto 13th Street. The two witnesses said it’s possible that the semi driver wasn’t aware that there had been a collision.
The employees’ accounts of the accident has not yet been confirmed by law enforcement. Officers were speaking with additional witnesses in an attempt to obtain a description of the semi.
Westbound traffic on Omaha Avenue was slowed until about 11 a.m., as the inside, westbound lane and turning lane on Omaha Avenue both were closed near the scene. Traffic in all other directions did not appear to be affected.