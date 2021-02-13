Don't pass snow plows
An accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday on Highway 275 in Stanton County.

The accident occurred when a vehicle tried to pass a westbound snow plow and ended up striking the side of a hill, said Sheriff Mike Unger.

Two passengers were in the vehicle. Skylin Kinkead, 21, of Fremont was transported to the hospital, and another was treated on scene.

