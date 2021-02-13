...Some snow in southeast Nebraska tonight into Sunday and very
cold wind chills the next several days...
.A weather disturbance will produce some light snow tonight
across mostly western and southern Nebraska. Cold high pressure is
expected to dominate the region from tonight into Tuesday, with
bitter cold winds chills, especially during the overnight and
morning hours.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills
as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southwest and west
central Iowa.
* WHEN...Wind chill advisory from midnight tonight to midnight
Sunday night. Wind Chill Watch Monday and Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while being outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&